DeMar DeRozan Frustrated By Game 3 Benching

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey planted All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan on the bench with his team down 16 points in Game 3, and Toronto staged a comeback before ultimately falling victim to LeBron James’ heroics at the buzzer.

DeRozan told reporters how difficult it was for him to watch his team go down 0-3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Casey said DeRozan—who is averaging a team-high 23.8 points in the playoffs—“wasn’t the reason we lost.”

