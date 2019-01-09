DeMarcus Cousins Expected to Make Season Debut Next Week

by January 09, 2019
241

DeMarcus Cousins is targeting a Jan. 18 game against the LA Clippers to make his season-debut for the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr says Cousins has made “some big strides.”

Boogie tore his Achilles tendon a year ago.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“I think it’ll happen around that (Jan. 18) time,” Kerr said. “It’s not as simple as, ‘That’s the game.’ It’s somewhere in that neighborhood. Now that we’re getting closer, and like I told you guys yesterday, he’s made some big strides the last week or two conditioning-wise, so if that continues and (director of sports medicine and performance) Rick (Celebrini) tells us that he’s ready to go, then it could be that game.

”Maybe it’s the New Orleans game a couple of days earlier (on Jan. 16). Maybe it’s the first game after that, but that’s definitely the range.”

Cousins had been eyeing a return from his torn left Achilles tendon at some point in February, but he moved up his target date after making significant strides in recent weeks. By coming back against the Clippers, he would have 36 regular-season games to get into a rhythm for the playoffs.

