DeMarcus Cousins: ‘We’re the Most Hated Team in Sports’

DeMarcus Cousins says the Warriors are the “most hated team in sports” today.

Cousins is set to make his debut for Golden State after missing nearly a year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Oh man, this was so much fun: my conversation with @boogiecousins . On why he’s a better player than before he got hurt, the advice @DWilkins21 gave him, and why he thinks the Warriors are the most hated team in sports. https://t.co/5ApAratWkb

Boogie says he is “coming back for that top spot.”

Per ESPN:

There was a feeling at the start of this season that the Warriors were gonna be a title favorite regardless, that you needed them more than they needed you. But then the season has gone along and do you think it’s shifted a little? That they might need you at least a little more now, too?

Cousins: “I don’t really pay attention to storylines. I mean, they’re gonna say what they have to say. They’re gonna add their opinions. We’re the most hated team in sports.”

You think you’re the most hated team in sports?

Cousins: “Cousins: Can you name another?”

I would say there’s a lot of people in this country who love to hate the Yankees or the Cowboys.

Cousins: “Well, put us up there. (laughs) I would say the Warriors are for sure. You know they hate Kevin [Durant]. They hate me. I think the only guy they really like is Steph [Curry]. Actually, they may hate him as well. They hate Draymond [Green]. But I mean, it is what it is. I can’t worry about that.”

The bottom line is you are getting back on the basketball court. When people hear, “Boogie’s back,” what should they know?

Cousins: “I’m back, and I’m not looking back. I’m moving forward. I’m leaving it on the floor every night. And I plan on coming back for that top spot.”