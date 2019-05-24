DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I’m in a Lot Better Place’

by May 24, 2019
1,995

DeMarcus Cousins‘ playing status remains “up in the air,” according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, but the big fella says he is “in a lot better place.”

Boogie, who tore his quad 25 minutes in Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, is now pain-free.

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, is “unlikely” to suit up for the start of the NBA Finals for the two-time defending champs.

Per The Mercury News:

“I feel good. A lot better than I was,” the 28-year-old center said Thursday after his first full practice since the injury. “I’m able to get up and down the court more. I’m able to play a little competition basketball.

“I’m in a lot better place.”

In the big picture, Cousins is simply encouraged that he has a shot at returning to the floor. He said he never doubted he could play again this season, but admits there was a brief sense of panic after the quad injury.

“Once the diagnosis came out and I realized what it was, I had to gather myself after a couple of days of frustration, anger, sadness . . . all of the above, tell myself to get back to work. Just do it all over again.”

