DeMarcus Cousins: Los Angeles Lakers ‘Roster is Incredible’

DeMarcus Cousins is excited to join an “incredible” roster in Los Angeles.

Cousins, 28, inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal: he says the Lakers “look legit” on paper and should be NBA title contenders next season.

DeMarcus Cousins knows what he can do with Anthony Davis but the duo alongside LeBron James and an ‘incredible' roster have the look of a formidable team. Cousins is looking forward to proving his worth and his critics wrong this season https://t.co/KTKw79vI6D

Boogie reports that his “quad is 100 percent healed,” and is especially thrilled to re-unite with Anthony Davis and join forces with fellow superstar LeBron James.

Per ESPN:

“That’s part of the reason why we wanted to become teammates again,” Cousins said of teaming up with Davis on a conference call with Lakers media Wednesday. “We realized how much better we made one another and how much we made the game easier for each other. We both appreciate each other’s presence.

“To add LeBron James to the mix, his résumé speaks for itself. One of the greatest players ever to play the game, added to that, it should be an exciting season.”

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in free agency and is reunited with former Pelicans teammates Davis and Rajon Rondo. With the Lakers surrounding James and Davis with the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Rondo, Quinn Cook and Jared Dudley, Cousins sees a powerful squad.

“The roster is incredible,” said Cousins, who could start at center with Davis at power forward. “I think we got a lot of talented pieces on paper. On paper we look legit, we look like we have a great chance of competing for a title. It’s obvious that the game isn’t played on paper. It’s our job to come together and mesh and get on the same page and build a chemistry and go out and win games. As far as on paper, we look great.”