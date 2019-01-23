DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

by January 23, 2019
55

DeMarcus Cousins can’t quite believe the Pelicans allowed his pairing with Anthony Davis to dissolve last summer.

Boogie says they “could’ve been something great” in New Orleans.

Cousins has bounced back from a torn Achilles tendon after sitting out for nearly a year, and is looking to make his mark in the postseason with the Golden State Warriors.

Per The Athletic:

“I think about our pairing all the time,” Cousins said. “Me and AD talk about it. It’s fucked up. It could’ve been something great, something special, but other people had different things in mind. That’s out of our control, and you never know what’ll happen later on down the line.”

Everyone had questioned what led Cousins to Golden State last July, and as Cousins describes it, the perfect storm occurred to make it happen.

“The people I reached out to … man, the teams I was talking to, and how they slammed the phone in my face,” Cousins says. “They all slammed the door shut on me. I wish I could share those conversations. But it’s done with. I reached out to teams with the same offer as Golden State, just to see.

“The Warriors are the most hated team in basketball, period. You see that, and then you add another All-Star guy? They’re reading on the surface and they’re pissed. They’re mad, they’re angry. I understand it. I really do. Like, ‘Damn, they got [Kevin Durant], Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], [Draymond Green] already.’ But they don’t know the circumstances. I have thick skin.

“I’m unbothered. I’m worried about my health. I’m worried about my long-term career. I’m worried about happiness.”

Related
Anthony Davis ‘Hopeful’ DeMarcus Cousins Will Return to Pelicans

      
You Might Also Like
NBA

Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

46 mins ago
19
Kicks

MLK Day’s Best NBA Kicks

11 hours ago
1,240
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Challenged Draymond Green to Control His Emotions

12 hours ago
11,728
NBA

Steve Kerr: Heated Argument With Jordan Bell a ‘Total Misinterpretation’

18 hours ago
8,345
NBA

‘He Just Got Red Hot, White Hot’: Klay Thompson Torches Lakers for 44 Points

18 hours ago
2,490
The Post Up

Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits First 10 3’s, Finishes with 44 in Los Angeles 🔥

23 hours ago
1,240

TRENDING


Most Recent
paul george post up

Post Up: Paul George Dominates in Thunder Win Over Blazers

25 mins ago
39

‘He Deserves it’: James Harden Hopes Carmelo Anthony Gets Another Chance

46 mins ago
33

DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

46 mins ago
55

Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

46 mins ago
19

Report: Mavs Fan Banned for Heckling Patrick Beverley

46 mins ago
28