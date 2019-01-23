DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

DeMarcus Cousins can’t quite believe the Pelicans allowed his pairing with Anthony Davis to dissolve last summer.

Boogie says they “could’ve been something great” in New Orleans.

DeMarcus Cousins watched highlights of himself on the darkest days of his Achilles rehab. He still thinks about his partnership with Anthony Davis. Inside Boogie’s rehab, mind, big-picture vision, and his truths on free agency. https://t.co/XRtSw40zqa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2019

Cousins has bounced back from a torn Achilles tendon after sitting out for nearly a year, and is looking to make his mark in the postseason with the Golden State Warriors.

Per The Athletic:

“I think about our pairing all the time,” Cousins said. “Me and AD talk about it. It’s fucked up. It could’ve been something great, something special, but other people had different things in mind. That’s out of our control, and you never know what’ll happen later on down the line.” Everyone had questioned what led Cousins to Golden State last July, and as Cousins describes it, the perfect storm occurred to make it happen. “The people I reached out to … man, the teams I was talking to, and how they slammed the phone in my face,” Cousins says. “They all slammed the door shut on me. I wish I could share those conversations. But it’s done with. I reached out to teams with the same offer as Golden State, just to see. “The Warriors are the most hated team in basketball, period. You see that, and then you add another All-Star guy? They’re reading on the surface and they’re pissed. They’re mad, they’re angry. I understand it. I really do. Like, ‘Damn, they got [Kevin Durant], Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], [Draymond Green] already.’ But they don’t know the circumstances. I have thick skin. “I’m unbothered. I’m worried about my health. I’m worried about my long-term career. I’m worried about happiness.”

Related

Anthony Davis ‘Hopeful’ DeMarcus Cousins Will Return to Pelicans