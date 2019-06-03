DeMarcus Cousins: ‘This Was an Incredible Moment for Me’

DeMarcus Cousins finally had his postseason “moment” Sunday night, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for Golden State.

Boogie finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 28 minutes, helping the Warriors seal a 109-104 Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors to even up the NBA Finals at 1-1.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the Dubs “needed everything” Cousins could muster.

Believed to be out of shape and ineffective after Game 1, DeMarcus Cousins had a tremendous all-court game to help the #Warriors even the series.



Read more from @Bruce_Jenkins1 >>> https://t.co/dqXa8w71XR — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 3, 2019

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“He was great,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “We came in thinking, ‘All right, he can maybe play 20 minutes,’ and he gave us almost 28. There was only one time in the game when he needed a rest, which was mid-fourth and we gave him a couple of minutes and then got him back in the game. “But we needed everything he gave out there, his rebounding, his toughness, his physical presence, getting the ball in the paint, and just playing big, like he does. We needed all of that. … So I thought he was fantastic.” Stephen Curry called it a “big-time” moment for Cousins, saying, “He was special. He played aggressive, put a lot of pressure on the defense, made his presence felt blocking shots, being at the right place at the right time. I know he’s been waiting a long time to be on this stage. He’s taken the challenge and made the transition smooth. It’s been fun to watch. More to come.” Cousins found himself nearly overcome with emotion afterward, wiping away a tear as he addressed his good fortune. “This was an incredible moment for me,” he said. “It’s what I’ve worked for my entire career, the opportunity to play for something. Once they told me there was a slight chance I could return, it was basically up to me. I put in the work and the time, and God is great. I’m able to … be out there playing the game I love.”

Related Stephen Curry: Game 1 Loss to Raptors ‘Not the End of the World’