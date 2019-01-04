D-Rose: ‘I Don’t Sell Myself to People. That’s Not My Character’ 🌹

by January 04, 2019
Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose has been having one of the most remarkable comeback seasons in recent memory.

Just a year after reportedly considering retirement, the 30-year-old Timberwolves guard is averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists while shooting a ridiculously efficient 46 percent from three.

Rose, who currently is second among Western Conference guards in All-Star fan voting, remains humble through it all.

