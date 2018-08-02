Derrick Rose to Provide $400K in Tuition Through Scholarship Program

by August 02, 2018
222

Derrick Rose announced the launch of The Rose Scholars, a program designed to award over $400,000 in tuition money to college-bound high schoolers.

The program focuses on “students who are civically minded and demonstrate a willingness to lead.”

Rose, 29, re-upped with the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer on a one-year, $2.4 million deal.

Per the Star Tribune:

The Rose Scholars program will focus “on students who are civically minded and demonstrate a willingness to lead,” according to a news release, which quoted Rose saying, “I hope to provide students a path to college that was not previously available to them. Investing in school-age youth has long been a passion of mine, and I am proud to continue to help children pursue higher education as a means to better themselves and their communities.”

Applicants must fill an application, write an essay and put a post on social media explaining how they have been a leader in the community. The deadline for application is Sept. 31, with winners announced in October.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: T-Wolves Expect Karl-Anthony Towns to Ink Extension

1 week ago
3,102
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Lot of Things’ to Discuss With T-Wolves

2 weeks ago
3,477
jabari parker derrick rose hero
NBA

Jabari Parker: Derrick Rose Still ‘My Hero’ 🌹

2 weeks ago
4,711
NBA

Jimmy Butler Turns Down Four-Year, $110M Extension Offer From Wolves

3 weeks ago
12,641
NBA

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

4 weeks ago
6,622
NBA

Agent: Jimmy Butler Not ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves Teammates

4 weeks ago
12,857
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Says He Was a ‘Phony’ in OKC

24 mins ago
81

Pacers Reportedly Ink Nate McMillan to Extension

2 hours ago
57

Derrick Rose to Provide $400K in Tuition Through Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
222
blake griffin reacts team usa dunk video

Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

17 hours ago
2,584

🚨 SLAM Announces Initial Group of Players for First Summer Classic Game 🚨

17 hours ago
1,006