Derrick Rose to Provide $400K in Tuition Through Scholarship Program

Derrick Rose announced the launch of The Rose Scholars, a program designed to award over $400,000 in tuition money to college-bound high schoolers.

The program focuses on “students who are civically minded and demonstrate a willingness to lead.”

I'm excited to share the launch of The Rose Scholars program, a scholarship program which seeks to give high school students the opportunity they need to make their dreams a reality. To apply, check out https://t.co/h1nnPR04TW#RoseScholars2018 — Derrick Rose (@drose) August 1, 2018

Rose, 29, re-upped with the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer on a one-year, $2.4 million deal.

Per the Star Tribune: