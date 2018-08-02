Derrick Rose to Provide $400K in Tuition Through Scholarship Program

Derrick Rose announced the launch of The Rose Scholars, a program designed to award over $400,000 in tuition money to college-bound high schoolers.
The program focuses on “students who are civically minded and demonstrate a willingness to lead.”
I'm excited to share the launch of The Rose Scholars program, a scholarship program which seeks to give high school students the opportunity they need to make their dreams a reality.
To apply, check out https://t.co/h1nnPR04TW#RoseScholars2018
Rose, 29, re-upped with the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer on a one-year, $2.4 million deal.
Per the Star Tribune:
The Rose Scholars program will focus “on students who are civically minded and demonstrate a willingness to lead,” according to a news release, which quoted Rose saying, “I hope to provide students a path to college that was not previously available to them. Investing in school-age youth has long been a passion of mine, and I am proud to continue to help children pursue higher education as a means to better themselves and their communities.”
Applicants must fill an application, write an essay and put a post on social media explaining how they have been a leader in the community. The deadline for application is Sept. 31, with winners announced in October.