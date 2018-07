Derrick Rose has decided to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.1 million.

After being traded from the Cavs to the Jazz, Rose signed with the Timberwolves towards the end of last season. He had a solid showing in the team’s five playoff matchups against Houston, coming off the bench to average 14 points per game.