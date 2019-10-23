Devin Booker: ‘I Don’t Care About Getting 50 Anymore’

Devin Booker says he no longer cares about 50-point games.

Booker, 22, has long relished big scoring nights, but is now entirely focused on leading Phoenix and winning.

"I don't care about getting 50 anymore. I'm literally out there doing everything I can to win." – @DevinBook @Jumpshot8 and @TermineRadio find out from the @suns star why this year is different in Phoenix. #RisePHX pic.twitter.com/SVETnEg0t0

“This is the first time in my career where the situation is a lot different,” Booker said during an interview with Sirius XM NBA.

“We have playoff experience on our team now, and recent experience with Ricky Rubio being there the past two or three years. [Dario] Saric the same way, Aron Baynes the same way. These guys were just in the playoffs rather than the past few years our vets were a little bit older and telling us about the experience instead of being on the court hands on…

“I don’t care about getting 50 anymore. I’m literally out there doing everything I can do to win, and a lot of that is not being involved of, really, me executing a play. A lot of it is leadership, the little things that matter.”