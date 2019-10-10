Dion Waiters: ‘I Know the Reason Why I’m Coming Off the Bench’

Dion Waiters is still working himself into game shape, but has no intention of remaining a reserve for the Miami Heat.

“I know the reason I’m coming off the bench,” Waiters told reporters after scoring 19 first-half points on 7-of-12 shooting in a 108-94 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

So what does Dion Waiters think of playing as a reserve? He addresses it here. https://t.co/rQh8oJkRvs — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 10, 2019

Head coach Erik Spoelstra says the 27-year-old needs to get into “Miami Heat shape.”

Per The South Florida South-Sentinel:

“I know the reason why I’m coming off the bench. That’s between us,” Waiters said. Spoelstra offered no pretense about expecting more. “We want to get him in Miami Heat shape and he’s getting there,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s getting his legs under him and he can give us that kind of boost when his body’s feeling right.” To Waiters there is only a singular goal when it comes to his unit of choice. “I know I got a ways to go and I’m getting to that point,” he said of his conditioning. “We’re taking it one day at a time.”

