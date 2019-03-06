Dirk Nowitzki Says Luka Doncic Has ‘No Holes’ in His Game

Rookie star Luka Doncic has “no holes in his offensive game,” according to Mavs teammate Dirk Nowitzki.

The future Hall of Famer says Doncic, 20, already a fully-rounded arsenal.

Dirk on Luka: "There’s really no holes in his offensive game. Usually some of that stuff he develops later, but for a 20-year old he’s got the in-between game, he’s got the floaters, he’s got the post-up already, he’s using his big body, he’s got all the step-backs from three."

Trae Young adds that he hopes to build a historical rivalry with Luka throughout their respective careers.

Per NBA.com:

“It can go down as a battle like guys like Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird,” Young said on the latest episode of The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast.

“They battled for years and they were always compared to each other. It could be something like that, where we both can be great.”