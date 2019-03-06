Dirk Nowitzki Says Luka Doncic Has ‘No Holes’ in His Game

by March 06, 2019
377

Rookie star Luka Doncic has “no holes in his offensive game,” according to Mavs teammate Dirk Nowitzki.

The future Hall of Famer says Doncic, 20, already a fully-rounded arsenal.

Trae Young adds that he hopes to build a historical rivalry with Luka throughout their respective careers.

Per NBA.com:

“It can go down as a battle like guys like Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird,” Young said on the latest episode of The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast.

“They battled for years and they were always compared to each other. It could be something like that, where we both can be great.”

Related Dirk Nowitzki: Luka Doncic Has ‘No Fear’

 
You Might Also Like

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘I’d Love to Be There for the Young Guys One More Year’

5 days ago
7,513
NBA

Dwyane Wade: Luka Doncic Has ‘LeBron James-Like’ Passing Ability

3 weeks ago
3,890
Archives

Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Goes OFF in 3OT, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade Meet for Final Time

3 weeks ago
2,247
NBA

LeBron James Sounds Off on Harrison Barnes Mid-Game Trade

4 weeks ago
14,909
NBA

Mark Cuban: ‘It Was My Mistake to Not Keep Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash Together Longer’

4 weeks ago
23,386
NBA

Mark Cuban Wants Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic ‘Together for the Next 20 Years’

4 weeks ago
5,613

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dirk Nowitzki Says Luka Doncic Has ‘No Holes’ in His Game

2 hours ago
377

Steve Kerr: Warriors’ Blowout Loss to Celtics ‘Embarrassing’

2 hours ago
675

Trae Young Was ‘Thinking’ Too Much During Early-Season Struggles

2 hours ago
276

‘I’m Gonna Win That Sh*t’: D’Angelo Russell Says He’s the Most Improve...

3 hours ago
590
gordon hayward post up celtics

Post Up: Celtics Dominate Warriors at Oracle ☘️

7 hours ago
1,273