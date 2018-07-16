Doc Rivers: Easy for Clippers to Rebuild

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers says it’s easy for his squad to rebuild since they “haven’t won crap in L.A.”

It’s much harder to rebuild after winning an NBA title, according to Rivers.

Doc Rivers talks rebuilding — his own with the Clippers and that of the @celtics : "That’s Danny and Brad and those guys, and, I mean, obviously the players, too… But they’ve done it as well as it’s ever been done." From today's Herald: https://t.co/Nja7oK5BaN — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 16, 2018

Lob City flamed out, and Rivers says it’s time for the Clips to find another way to win.

Per the Boston Herald: