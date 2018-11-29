Doc Rivers: Giannis ‘as Tough’ to Gameplan for as LeBron and KD

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers places Giannis Antetokounmpo in the same class as LeBron James and Kevin Durant when it comes to nightmare matchup scenarios.

Rivers says the only hope against The Greek Freak, is to “try to build a wall” around the hoop.

"Durant, LeBron, and Giannis, as far as preparing for … I'm a defensive-minded guy, but there are times in the meetings, and you hear us talk, and I'm like, 'Yeah, that'll work.' Because they're that good." — @DocRivers pic.twitter.com/qJoUKNG7OE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 27, 2018

The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 27.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

“He’s a mess,” Rivers said. “He’s as tough … Durant, LeBron, and him as far as preparing for. It’s funny, and listen, I’m a defensive-minded guy, but there’s times in the meeting when you’re talking like ‘that’ll work, that’s gonna work,’ because they’re that good. “And he does it in such a different way — he doesn’t do it with the shot, he does it with the attack, and at his size, he’s a mess.”

