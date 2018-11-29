Doc Rivers: Giannis ‘as Tough’ to Gameplan for as LeBron and KD

by November 29, 2018
2

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers places Giannis Antetokounmpo in the same class as LeBron James and Kevin Durant when it comes to nightmare matchup scenarios.

Rivers says the only hope against The Greek Freak, is to “try to build a wall” around the hoop.

The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 27.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Per Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed”:

“He’s a mess,” Rivers said.

“He’s as tough … Durant, LeBron, and him as far as preparing for. It’s funny, and listen, I’m a defensive-minded guy, but there’s times in the meeting when you’re talking like ‘that’ll work, that’s gonna work,’ because they’re that good.

“And he does it in such a different way — he doesn’t do it with the shot, he does it with the attack, and at his size, he’s a mess.”

