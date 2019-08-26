Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard is a ‘Quiet Version’ of Kevin Garnett

by August 26, 2019
690

MOST RECENT

Kawhi Leonard reminds LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers of a “quiet version” of Kevin Garnett.

Rivers says the Boston Celtics followed KG because of his actions, and believes Leonard can provide the Clips with similar leadership.

Doc adds that having a target on their backs will be good for the Clippers.

Per The Boston Globe:

“From afar, he reminds me a lot of Kevin [Garnett],” Rivers said. “He reminds me of a quiet version of Kevin. Imagine a Kevin Garnett that didn’t talk — his actions are why we followed Kevin. As verbal as Kevin was and as expressive as he was, if he didn’t follow through with his actions, none of that verbal stuff would have worked. So to me, from afar, he reminds me a lot of Kevin that way in that he tends to want to show you by example. That’s the best leadership.”

Rivers said he has no master plan for coaching Leonard. He will go by experience and go by feel.

“It’s great [to have a target on the back] for this team. It’s exhausting for a championship team because it usually happens to a team that’s won already,” he said. “In 2008, it was really Detroit who we [the Celtics] had targeted and then the Lakers we had targeted. Last year, it was Golden State clearly that everybody was trying to be, and this year it’s kind of open because the team that won it in Toronto, their best player left.

“So it’s open. It’s us. It’s the Lakers. It’s Golden State. It’s Boston. It’s a bunch of teams. We clearly are one that teams will target. It reminds me of that Miami team that hadn’t won it yet [in 2010] with LeBron [James] and [Dwyane] Wade and [Chris] Bosh but they still were the target.

“In my opinion, in 2009, we had won it already. We knew teams were going to attack us and we were ready for it, but it was exhausting because we had just come off a title. We haven’t played since the middle of May, but teams are going to try to come after us. I think that’s a good thing. I think we need that. It will teach us hopefully every night you have to be ready. In the long run, if we can get through it, it will prepare us for the march. If we can’t get through it, we won’t get there anyway.”

Related LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Signing a ‘Historic Momemt for Our Organization’

       
You Might Also Like
usa canada fiba basketball exhibition

Jaylen Brown Leads USA To Blowout Win Vs Canada in FIBA Exhibition Game 🇺🇸

3 hours ago
1,354

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: ‘I Am Not Russell Westbrook’

4 days ago
3,302

Montrezl Harrell: ‘There’s Going to Be a Lot More Stuff You’re Going to See This Year’

4 days ago
2,000

Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam Has Got to Be ‘The Man’ for Toronto

5 days ago
3,443

‘We’re All Crushed’: Steve Kerr Devastated for DeMarcus Cousins Over Torn ACL

1 week ago
1,063

D’Angelo Russell: Playing for the Warriors ‘Like a Video Game’

2 weeks ago
3,771

TRENDING


Most Recent

Wayne Ellington: Knicks Will Be ‘Picking Guys Up All 94 Feet’

20 mins ago
134
kevin porter jr crawsover

Kevin Porter Jr Had RANGE in INSANE Seattle Pro-Am Comeback 🎯

1 hour ago
345

Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard is a ‘Quiet Version’ of Kevin Garnett

2 hours ago
690

Dennis Smith Jr DROPPED 50 Points vs. Aaron Gordon & Kevin Porter Jr? 👀

3 hours ago
74

James Harden: ‘I Want My Step-Back to Be One of Those Moves That Last Forever’

3 hours ago
142

Hailey Van Lith Has Ice in Her Veins 💉❄️ Dynamic Duo with Cameron Brink!

3 hours ago
49