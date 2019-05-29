Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard the ‘Most Like Jordan That We’ve Seen’

Kawhi Leonard is the player “most like” Michael Jordan, according to LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers says elements of Leonard’s game and physique resemble MJ’s.

"Kawhi is the most like Jordan we've seen." Doc Rivers has some high praise for Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/i1R2gR1VrT

“Not that he is Jordan or anything like that, but he’s the most like him. Big hands, post-game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in between game.”

“He’s the most like Jordan that we’ve seen,” River said on ESPN.

Kawhi led the Toronto Raptors into the NBA Finals, where they will face a heavily favored Golden State Warriors squad starting Thursday night.

Per The AP:

“We know that we accomplished some great things,” Raptors guard Danny Green said. “But the job’s not done.”

So, with players flanked by security and Drake — of course — Kyle Lowry carried the [silver conference-championship] trophy out through an arena concourse long after the game was over on Saturday night, past hundreds of lingering fans who tried to get hugs and photos, and the group eventually made their way toward the outdoor stage. Most fans were gone by then, and the party didn’t last long.

By Sunday, Lowry had shifted his focus to the finals anyway.

“Pretty much,” Lowry said. “It’s a big task at hand. We know we’ve got a good team, and we’ve got to be focused every single possession. They’re all going to be massive in this series.”