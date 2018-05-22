Mitchell, Simmons Voted Unanimous All-Rookie First Teamers

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Sixers guard Ben Simmons were voted as unanimous NBA All-Rookie First Team selections, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Celtics wing Jayson Tatum would have been unanimous First-Team, if not for one Second-Team vote.

A panel of 100 media members voted for the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Teams, with a First Team vote counting for 2 points, and a Second Team vote counting for 1 point.

Check out the full results below:

2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Team Voting Results First Team: Kyle Kuzma (193), Lauri Markkanen (173), Donovan Mitchell (200), Ben Simmons (200), Jayson Tatum (199) Second Team: Lonzo Ball (87), Bogdan Bogdanovic (75), John Collins (76), Josh Jackson (45), Dennis Smith Jr (96) Other rookies receiving votes: Bam Adebayo (44); De’Aaron Fox (34); OG Anunoby (25); Jarrett Allen (18); Dillon Brooks (14); Jordan Bell (5); Royce O’Neale (4); Zach Collins (3); Milos Teodosic (3); Luke Kennard (1); Frank Mason III (1); Malik Monk (1); Frank Ntilikina (1); Semi Ojeleye (1); Sindarius Thornwell (1)

