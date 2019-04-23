Donovan Mitchell Drops 31 on Houston to Avoid Sweep

Donovan Mitchell helped extend Utah’s season by at least another game Monday night, scoring 19 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter of a 107-91 win against the Rockets.

Mitchell’s performance ensured the Jazz would not be swept, forcing a Game 5 on Wednesday.

James Harden had 30 points and Chris Paul added 18 points and 11 assists for Houston in the loss.

Jazz stave off elimination with 107-91 win over Rockets. #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/flZBRVgwSG — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 23, 2019

Per The AP: