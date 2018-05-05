Donovan Mitchell After Game 3 Loss: ‘I Didn’t Show Up At All For My Teammates’

Donovan Mitchell had a postseason-low 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting in Utah’s 113-92 loss to the Rockets on Friday. In his 31 minutes, the Jazz were outscored by 31 points.

The rookie shouldered a lot of blame afterwards, telling reporters that he “didn’t show up” for his teammates, via SI‘s Ben Golliver:

Donovan Mitchell (10 points, 4-16 shooting) on poor showing in Game 3 loss: “I was minus-31. I didn’t really do much as a whole. I wasn’t there. That can’t happen. I would have been better off not showing up. i didn’t show up for my teammates. i’ll fix it.” pic.twitter.com/7KFrB3YvVU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 5, 2018

Houston now leads the series 2-1.

Mitchell will have a chance to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday at 8pm ET.

