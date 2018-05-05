Donovan Mitchell After Game 3 Loss: ‘I Didn’t Show Up At All For My Teammates’

by May 05, 2018
72

Donovan Mitchell had a postseason-low 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting in Utah’s 113-92 loss to the Rockets on Friday. In his 31 minutes, the Jazz were outscored by 31 points.

The rookie shouldered a lot of blame afterwards, telling reporters that he “didn’t show up” for his teammates, via SI‘s Ben Golliver:

Houston now leads the series 2-1.

Mitchell will have a chance to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday at 8pm ET.

RELATED
Donovan Mitchell on Kobe’s Game 1 Analysis: ‘I Watched It Twice Already’

  
