Donovan Mitchell: ‘I’ll Probably Watch All 90 Something Games All Over Again’

by May 09, 2018
939

For Donovan Mitchell, this was only the beginning.

The rookie’s incredible season came to an end on Tuesday, with the Jazz being eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semis.

During his exit interview Wednesday, Mitchell talked about what sort of preparation he’ll be doing over the summer, which apparently includes re-watching all 91 games he played in, via Salt Lake Tribune Sports:

Mitchell averaged an impressive 20.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

