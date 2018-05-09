Donovan Mitchell: ‘I’ll Probably Watch All 90 Something Games All Over Again’

For Donovan Mitchell, this was only the beginning.

The rookie’s incredible season came to an end on Tuesday, with the Jazz being eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semis.

During his exit interview Wednesday, Mitchell talked about what sort of preparation he’ll be doing over the summer, which apparently includes re-watching all 91 games he played in, via Salt Lake Tribune Sports:

Donovan Mitchell said he plans to re-watch all 97 games from his rookie year before coming back in September for training camp. pic.twitter.com/ihtNKS7DJ7 — Salt Lake Tribune Sports (@sltribsports) May 9, 2018

“This isn’t a victory lap summer. It’s been a great year, but in my head, there’s a lot more to work on.” — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 9, 2018

Mitchell averaged an impressive 20.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

