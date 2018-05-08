Donovan Mitchell Backtracks On Comments About James Harden

After the Jazz lost Game 4 to the Rockets on Sunday, a frustrated Donovan Mitchell had some things to say about MVP favorite James Harden in the heat of the moment.

The rookie was captured on video muttering, “If that’s what he needs to win f–king MVP, f–k it.” It was a reference to Harden receiving what Mitchell believed to be favorable foul calls.

At shootaround on Tuesday, Mitchell backtracked on the comment and expressed regret that it was caught on tape, via ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon:

“Obviously he’s the MVP. There’s no doubt about that,” Mitchell said. “I’m pretty sure we’ve all said things in the heat of the moment when you get upset. It was more so just about myself. You try so hard to fight back and what we did. I’m definitely upset that it came out that way, but you can’t do anything about it. I understand that there are cameras everywhere. I’m getting used to that. But like I said, he is the MVP, rightfully so.”

Game 5 of Jazz-Rockets is Tuesday night at 8pm ET. Houston leads the series 3-1.

