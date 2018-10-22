Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Facing Tougher Defense in Year 2

by October 22, 2018
1,056

NBA defenses have adjusted to Donovan Mitchell following his breakthrough rookie season.

The Utah Jazz guard says opposing teams are being much more physical with him.

The 22-year-old finished with 19 points on 7-for-23 shooting Friday night in a 124-123 last-second loss to the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Per the Deseret News:

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Mitchell said. “More physical, they’re taking away my easy looks, and now I’ve just got to be able to hit tougher shots. That’s all it is.”

After blowing up out of nowhere as a rookie, Mitchell is now facing the pressure of being a franchise star. He’s now high on the scouting report and will have to find a way to adjust. Although Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant won Rookie of the Year in 2008, he didn’t have the same expectations for his sophomore year when the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.

“See, it’s different now because all it takes is one game and people will hype you up. I think for Donovan, he played last season as if he were a veteran, but he’s still learning along the way,” Durant told the Deseret News. “I think so many people put so many high expectations on these guys after a good season or a good stretch, but I think he’s on that path of being a star. He might not be a MVP candidate this year or an All-Star, but who knows, he might be? I’m just saying he might not have those accolades his second year in the league, but I think as you keep letting him develop and grow, you’re going to get there.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Jazz-Warriors, Celtics-Raptors Bring Playoff-Level Intensity

2 days ago
3,382
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘I Can Keep This Up for the Foreseeable Future’

3 days ago
10,554
NBA

Draymond Green Fully Committed to the Warriors

3 days ago
6,097
NBA

Stephen Curry Not Worried About Being in MVP Conversation

3 days ago
3,295
NBA

Kevin Durant Doesn’t Need ‘Anything Extra’ from the Warriors

5 days ago
3,303
jayson tatum celtics
NBA

Post Up: Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics To Opening Night Win Over Sixers

5 days ago
2,316
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Facing Tougher Defense in Year 2

4 hours ago
1,056

Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rondo Fight

4 hours ago
1,828

Mike D’Antoni: Chris Paul Suspension for Rajon Rondo Fight Unfair

4 hours ago
2,594
Gary Harris

Post Up: Garry Harris Leads the Nuggets to Mile High Win Over Warriors

11 hours ago
839
Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul

NBA Announces Suspensions for Rockets vs Lakers Fight

16 hours ago
1,410