Donovan Mitchell To Thunder Fan After Game 5: ‘We’ll See Y’all Next Year’

The Utah Jazz blew a 25-point lead and an opportunity to advance to the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday night, losing to the Thunder 107-99 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

As star rookie Donovan Mitchell walked off the court, he let some excited fans know that the Jazz will see them again…next year:

Donovan Mitchell: “Hey. We’ll see y’all next year.”#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/sTbt3tKk6q — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) April 26, 2018

As Donovan Mitchell is coming off floor and into concourse, “See ya’ll next year… we ain’t coming back to this-“ #UTAatOKC #TakeNote — Adam Mikulich (@AdamMikulich) April 26, 2018

Holding a 3-2 advantage in the series, Utah can close it out with a victory at home on Friday.

If they fail to do so, they’ll be back in OKC for Game 7.

