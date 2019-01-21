Donovan Mitchell Won’t Defend Slam Dunk Title

Donovan Mitchell will not defend his Slam Dunk Contest title during NBA All-Star Weekend this year in Charlotte.

Mitchell, 22, is instead focused on ensuring the Utah Jazz make a push heading into the playoffs.

Mitchell says the decision was a “tough” one.

Per the Deseret News:

“I loved doing the dunk contest last year and it was a ton of fun, but I also know it takes a lot of focus, practice and preparation,” Mitchell told the Deseret News. “Right now, my mind is really on helping my team make a deep run (in the) second half of the season. I’m excited though for the weekend, I’m going to be able to be a part of some great events.” The former Louisville star called the decision “tough” to not defend his Slam Dunk title in Charlotte, because it is his favorite event of the All-Star Weekend, but said he was really tired after last year and struggled to catch up on rest. He won’t rule out a return down the line, though. “Definitely. I would love to do it again for sure,” Mitchell said. “I think now especially with everything that happened this past season, I think for me I just wanted to experience an All-Star without doing it to see how it feels and kind of compare the two. It’s all a learning experience for me.”

