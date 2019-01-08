‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on’: Dion Waiters Confused By Lack of Minutes

Dion Waiters made his season debut last Wednesday, but was kept out of Miami’s two following games.

Waiters, who returned from ankle surgery that had kept him out since last January, says he doesn’t know what role head coach Erik Spoelstra envisions for him.

Video: Dion Waiters on being out of the Heat mix. https://t.co/YuAppmposE — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 7, 2019

Waiters, 27, played 11 minutes in the Heat’s 117-92 road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per The Sun-Sentinel:

“Of course I envisioned that,” he said. “You come back, you work your way slow and steadily. You keep increasing the minutes, at the end of the day. I don’t know what’s going on, so I can’t tell you.” Waiters’ return came with Dwyane Wade sidelined by a stomach ailment. With Wade back, the rotation has reverted to Wade as the first guard off the bench, Tyler Johnson as the second guard and Derrick Jones Jr. rounding out the second-unit wing rotation. “I would love to be playing, working my way back in gradually, whatever the case may be, just keep building on that so it doesn’t take too long for me to get back and just keep playing,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to take to get me back, it’s actually play, seeing it more and more, even if we start out small [minutes] and continue to just keep building that load up.”

