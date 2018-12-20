‘I Don’t Really Care’: Anthony Davis Brushes Off LeBron James’ Comments

LeBron James raised eyebrows when he said that teaming up with Anthony Davis in L.A. “would be amazing.”

Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans’ front-office did their best to brush off the comments.

Just spoke to Pelicans GM Dell Demps about LeBron's comments on AD. His response: "We're going to let the league handle it. We're just worried about our team. People can say whatever they want to say. That's not our concern." — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 20, 2018

The @PelicansNBA response to LeBron's comment "It would be amazing" to play w/ AD if Lakers trade for him: GM Dell Demps tells me "Pels are leaving it up to League to determine if that qualifies as tampering. Pels have no intention of trading AD. Focused on winning in West now." — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) December 20, 2018

AD will be eligible for a five-year, $239 million supermax extension this summer from the Pels.

The 25-year-old superstar says his focus remains on winning in NOLA.

Spoke to Anthony Davis one-on-one in Milwaukee about LeBron's comments and his future in New Orleans https://t.co/Lt51ezC148 — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 20, 2018

Per ESPN:

“I don’t really care,” Davis told ESPN of James’ comments Wednesday night after the Pelicans’ 123-115 loss to the Bucks. “Obviously, it’s cool to hear any high-caliber player say they want to play with me. But my job is to turn this team around. If we’re 15-17, that means I’m not doing my job.” Davis has consistently said that he would like to remain in New Orleans, and he declined to commit either way on the possibility of New Orleans offering him the supermax. “When that time comes, of course we will see,” Davis said. “I love my teammates. I love New Orleans. I love the fans. I talk their slang. I love their food.” There are worries around the league that Davis will turn down long-term deals altogether and cycle — as James did — between one- and two-year contracts until he reaches an age and stage in his career when he is ready to lock into something longer. “Right now,” he said, “my focus is on this team.”

