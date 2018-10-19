Draymond Green Fully Committed to the Warriors

by October 19, 2018
77

Draymond Green wants to spend his entire career with the Golden State Warriors.

“I am committed to being here,” Green says.

The All-Star forward took less money in order for the Dubs to land Kevin Durant, and will be looking to cash in as a free agent in 2020.

Per The Athletic (via B/R):

“I knew everything that was going on—I knew how much money we had, I knew our books, I knew what we’d have next year, I knew what the cap would be, I knew what was the most I could take, I knew what the max was,” Green said. “I knew everything. Then I made my decision. That’s how it should be.”

The 28-year-old Michigan State product understands the Warriors have some key decisions on the horizon with Klay Thompson becoming a free agent in 2019 and Durant staring at an opt out in June, followed by the end of his own contract in 2020.

“I want to be here a long time,” he said. “I want to spend my career here. I am committed to being here.”

