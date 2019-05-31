Draymond Green: ‘It Wasn’t Really a Scuffle’ With Drake

Draymond Green brushed off a heated interaction Thursday night with Drake following Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“It wasn’t really a scuffle,” an exasperated Green told reporters following Toronto’s 118-109 win.

Drizzy, meanwhile, continued to troll the Warriors on social media.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

Stephen Curry looked on and laughed as Drake and Green had a heated postgame verbal “scuffle.”

“You got a question about basketball?” Green said during the postgame news conference. “It wasn’t really a scuffle, because I didn’t hit him and he didn’t hit me. I didn’t push him, and he didn’t push me. We talked. We barked a little bit, but I wouldn’t necessarily consider that a scuffle.”

Drake’s antics were so outlandish, including massaging the shoulders of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, during the Eastern Conference finals that the NBA told him to settle down, and he became a pre-Finals storyline.

“Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No, but I like him as a musician,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said a day ahead of Game 1. “He’s extremely talented. I’ll definitely skip the song, if I don’t like it. And, if it’s one of his soft R&B songs, I’m going to skip it, because I’m in kill mode right now.”