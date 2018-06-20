Draymond Green: Warriors Should Draft ’16-Game Players’

by June 20, 2018
2,117

Draymond Green has some advice for the Golden State Warriors’ front-office heading into the 2018 NBA Draft: get players who are ready to go into playoff battle.

Green has no interest in teaming up with guys built just for the regular season.

General manager Bob Myers recalls Green’s own pre-draft workout, and says the reigning NBA champs take the All-Star forward’s opinion on potential picks seriously.

Per NBCS Bay Area:

“Who am I to say I know more than Draymond Green about basketball?” Myers asked. “It probably is the other way around. If you want somebody whose opinion holds some weight … he watches college. He comes to the workouts. So maybe he should make the pick.”

Myers wasn’t entirely serious about that, but he’s also not dismissing the possibility.

“When he speaks,” Myers said, “we give him the gravity that his comments deserve.”

“Draymond’s been here the last three days,” [assistant GM/chief scout Larry] Harris said. “He was in a meeting with us in our draft room for a couple hours yesterday. He would tell you he was bored. But that’s OK. We’re glad he’s here and he really does care and wants to know.”

   
You Might Also Like
doncic hawks draft
NBA

Report: Hawks Eyeing Luka Doncic with No. 3 Pick

8 hours ago
519
NBA

Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m a Mix of Giannis and KD’

8 hours ago
1,187
College

A Hooper and a Scholar, Jalen Brunson is More Than Ready for the Next Level 🏆

1 day ago
835
NBA

Report: Trae Young Had ‘Secret Workout’ With Cavs on June 16 👀

1 day ago
2,288
NBA

Report: Michael Porter Jr. is Cavs’ Top Choice at No. 8

1 day ago
1,623
NBA

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Attempting to Acquire Top-5 Draft Pick

1 day ago
6,465
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Knicks Met with Texas’ Mo Bamba, Exploring Trading Up in the Draft

2 hours ago
406
michael porter jr puma

Report: Michael Porter Jr Signs Shoe Deal with PUMA

3 hours ago
1,870

Report: Kawhi Would ‘Significantly Increase’ Lakers’ Chances of Landing LeBron

7 hours ago
4,948

Draymond Green: Warriors Should Draft ’16-Game Players’

7 hours ago
2,117
doncic hawks draft

Report: Hawks Eyeing Luka Doncic with No. 3 Pick

8 hours ago
519