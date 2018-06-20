Draymond Green: Warriors Should Draft ’16-Game Players’

Draymond Green has some advice for the Golden State Warriors’ front-office heading into the 2018 NBA Draft: get players who are ready to go into playoff battle.

Green has no interest in teaming up with guys built just for the regular season.

Larry Harris said Draymond Green's given the front office a piece of advice: "There are 82-game players, then there are 16-game players." Draymond's interested in the 16-game (playoff-type) players. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 19, 2018

General manager Bob Myers recalls Green’s own pre-draft workout, and says the reigning NBA champs take the All-Star forward’s opinion on potential picks seriously.

Per NBCS Bay Area: