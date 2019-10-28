Draymond Green: Warriors ‘F**king Suck Right Now’

by October 28, 2019
161

The Warriors are off to a 0-2 start for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

“The reality is we [expletive] suck right now,” Draymond Green told reporters following a 120-92 road loss Sunday to the OKC Thunder.

Head coach Steve Kerr admits “there’s frustration all around,” but Stephen Curry says it’s too early in the season to panic.

Per The Mercury News:

“I’ve said for years when everybody loved our offense, it wasn’t our offense that was making us great, it was our defense,” said forward Draymond Green. “Our defense right now is non-existent. Yeah, I don’t even think we know what defense is right now.”

Through two games, the Warriors have the worst-rated defense in the league, giving up 124.3 points per 100 possessions. It’s not even close. The next worst defensive team, the Charlotte Hornets, are giving up nearly seven fewer points per 100 possessions.

“I would like to see us play harder, that would help a little bit, but the reality is we [expletive] suck right now. Hopefully we will get better. We will continue working at it and try to get better, but we’re just not that good right now.”

On going through a rebuild, Green said: “It sucks. I guess just about everybody except Tim Duncan has been through it. But it sucks. Pretty bad.”

