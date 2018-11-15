Draymond Green: Warriors Won’t ‘Crumble Off Of An Argument’

by November 15, 2018
draymond green kevin durant

After serving a one-game suspension, Draymond Green was back with the Warriors on Thursday during the team’s shootaround in Houston.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his explosive outburst, Green said he spoke with Kevin Durant and the two are moving forward.

He added that he believes the incident will only make the team stronger.

“You think you saw something before, good luck with us now,” Green said. “We’re not going to crumble off of an argument.”

'Sh*t Happens': Kevin Durant to Keep Draymond Green Drama in-House

  
Draymond Green: Warriors Won’t ‘Crumble Off Of An Argument’

