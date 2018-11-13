‘Just Team Spirit’: Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Exchange Heated Words

Teammates had to get between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on the bench Monday night, as the two All-Stars had a heated exchange over Green’s blunder at the end of regulation.

Durant was upset with Green for not giving up the ball with time running out, as the LA Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors 121-116 in overtime.

I approached Draymond on the way out and he respectfully declined to talk about the incident with Durant in the huddle. Draymond: "It don’t matter. Y'all are going to report what you want to report." https://t.co/b0uLLBHOXk — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 13, 2018

Neither player would publicly address the flare-up, but the Dubs brushed it off as merely “team spirit.”

