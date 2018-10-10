Dwight Howard Out With a Buttocks Injury

by October 10, 2018
1,589

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard is out with what has been determined to be an injury to his buttocks muscle.

Howard, 32, received a pain-relieving injection for what was initially considered an issue with his back.

The big fella has yet to run with his new teammates since signing in July, and his status for the start of the regular season remains up in the air.

Per the WaPo:

Since late September, the Wizards had publicly described Howard’s injury as back soreness. On Monday, however, Howard visited a hip specialist in New York. It was determined that the tightness Howard has been experiencing was because of his piriformis muscle putting pressure on the sciatic nerve. The muscle is located within the buttock and such an injury can affect the lower body and movement, as well as cause discomfort after periods of sitting. Howard felt soreness following the team’s flight to New York this past weekend, according to Coach Scott Brooks.

Before the Knicks game, Brooks said it’s possible Howard will not make his debut in the regular-season opener against the Miami Heat if he does not play in the team’s final two exhibition games. The Wizards have not offered a timetable for Howard beyond Brooks saying he will be considered “day-to-day.”

“I don’t think so right now,” [John] Wall responded when asked if there’s cause for concern in the locker room. “I think when you get to the regular season and [Howard’s injury] gets real bad, that’s tough for us, but he’s been working out and taking the next step as he can. That’s all we can do is sit back and wait to see what happens after that.”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dwight Howard: Bigger Impact Winning With Wizards Than Warriors

1 week ago
6,859
NBA

Dwight Howard Says He Makes Shaquille O’Neal Feel Insecure

2 weeks ago
7,648
NBA

‘I’m Not Gonna Be Quiet’: Dwight Howard to Clap Back at Shaquille O’Neal

2 weeks ago
15,504
NBA

John Wall: Wizards Among Eastern Conference Elite

2 months ago
1,944
NBA

Gilbert Arenas: Card Game Trash Talk Led to Guns in Locker Room

2 months ago
8,837
NBA

John Wall: ‘Guys Don’t Talk About Me Being a Top-5 Point Guard’

2 months ago
6,014
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jimmer Fredette Drops 41 Points Against the Rockets ☔️

22 mins ago
133

Klay Thompson: Lakers Will Be in Playoff Contention

4 hours ago
946

Dwight Howard Out With a Buttocks Injury

5 hours ago
1,589

Report: Suns ‘Leaning Toward’ Eventual Hiring of James Jones as Full-Time GM

21 hours ago
1,201

Jahlil Okafor Opens Up About Battle with Depression and Anxiety

22 hours ago
3,249