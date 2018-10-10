Dwight Howard Out With a Buttocks Injury

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard is out with what has been determined to be an injury to his buttocks muscle.

Howard, 32, received a pain-relieving injection for what was initially considered an issue with his back.

No word on when Dwight Howard will return, but #Wizards are prepared for life without him https://t.co/5IUr5sXn9w — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 9, 2018

The big fella has yet to run with his new teammates since signing in July, and his status for the start of the regular season remains up in the air.

Per the WaPo: