Dwight Howard: ‘I Would Never Try to Destroy a Team’

Don’t worry, Wizards fans: Dwight Howard “would never try to destroy a team.”

The big fella says his reputation as a locker room cancer is undeserved.

Howard, 32, inked a one-year deal with Washington this summer.

Per the WaPo:

“My vibes is always good,” a shirtless Howard said during a half-hour Instagram Live session that consisted primarily of video of the 32-year-old center working out.

“I’ll address that any day. I ain’t no bad person. I ain’t never been no bad person in the locker room. All this stuff is just lies to try to justify why I was traded, or why I left the team. But anybody who knows me, who’s been around me, on and off the court, I ain’t never been no a–hole, I ain’t never been no mean person. I would never try to destroy a team, but that’s a narrative that they always tried to say to me because they couldn’t say nothing else. At one point they were saying I was a great teammate, that I smiled too much on the court. But I smiled my happy a– all the way to the Finals.”

“I think it’s great,” [John] Wall told The Post’s Candace Buckner at a Summer League game in Las Vegas before Howard’s signing was official. “I think it’s an opportunity to see how it pans out, to have an athletic big and somebody who’s going to re-correct their career. I think it should be fun and exciting for us. Hopefully he comes in with a serious focus and mind-set [that] he wants to get better and help our team. We’re about to sit back and see what happens, but I think having him and Austin [Rivers] — giving us another scorer off the bench — those guys and Kelly [Oubre Jr.] getting better can definitely help us out.”