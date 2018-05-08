Dwight: Russell Westbrook Should Have Sacrificed More

by May 08, 2018
3,570
russell westbrook dwight howard sacrifice

Dwight Howard thinks that Russell Westbrook didn’t do enough to involve Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this season.

While guesting on ESPN’s Get Up, Howard said that Westbrook should have sacrificed the most among the Thunder‘s Big Three.

Which player should have done the most sacrificing among the Thunder’s Big Three?

Dwight: “I would say Russ. I would say Russ because Russ has the ball more times in his hands. And I watched Carmelo and Paul George at times, and they were just standing there, watching.

“Late in the games, I think the ball should have been more in Carmelo’s hands because he’s more of a closer.

“Paul George, he’s that guy that’s going to get you the 20-30 points between the first and the third quarter.

“Russ, he should just facilitate, get everybody involved early in the game, and just let those guys play.

“At this point in his career, he’s done everything as far as the individual. He has all the accolades. But now, it should just be about making everyone around him better.”

RELATED:
Report: Members of NBA Teams Think OKC Should Consider Trading Westbrook

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dwight: Business Side Of NBA Caused Me To Lose Some Passion For The Game

6 hours ago
1,007
russell westbrook trade thunder
NBA

Report: Members of NBA Teams Think OKC Should Consider Trading Westbrook

1 day ago
31,078
NBA

Utah Jazz to Address Fans About Treating Opponents Respectfully

4 days ago
2,675
NBA

Report: Thunder Want to ‘Rid Themselves’ of Carmelo Anthony

5 days ago
17,044
sam presti paul george
NBA

Sam Presti on Paul George Rumor: ‘I’d Rather Listen to the Man Himself’

6 days ago
3,071
NBA

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 50-11

1 week ago
37,154

TRENDING


Most Recent

Klay Thompson: ‘It Would Be Hard For Me To Envision Going Anywhere Else’

32 mins ago
206

DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry Voice Their Support For Dwane Casey

39 mins ago
179

Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James to Join the Knicks

57 mins ago
218

Report: Wolves Assistant Rick Brunson Resigns Amid Improper Conduct Allegations

2 hours ago
1,456

Donovan Mitchell Backtracks On Comments About James Harden

3 hours ago
663