Report: Members of NBA Teams Think OKC Should Consider Trading Westbrook

An “increasing number” of people around the NBA think the Thunder should consider trading Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Westbrook, who has five years and $205 million left on his deal, has led the Thunder to consecutive first-round playoff exits.

“There’s an increasing number of people around the League who think the Thunder should look at trading [Russell] Westbrook. “To be clear, not a report. Not Thunder sources think they should do this. “Just in spitballing ideas with teams around the League, there’s a number of people who have heard, ‘It’s time for something to change here.’”

