Post Up: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Drop 30-PIECES in Final Home Games

Hornets 124 (39-42), Cavs 97 (19-63)

Charlotte took an 8-point lead into halftime and grew it to 27 by the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Lamb scored a game-high 23 points (9-13 FG) with 5 dimes, 3 steals and a +21 plus/minus.

Cleveland finished their season on a 10-game losing streak.

Grizzlies 93 (32-49), Pistons 100 (40-41)

Detroit managed to rally back from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Andre Drummond dropped 20 points (6-11 FG) with 17 boards, 5 steals, 3 blocks and a +17 plus/minus.

Blake Griffin appeared to re-injure his left knee during warmups and only managed to contribute 5 points on the night.

Celtics 116 (49-33), Wizards 110 (32-50)

Boston rested their entire starting lineup and still managed to rally back during the fourth quarter for the win.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 21 points with 4 treys and 4 dimes.

Sixers 99 (50-31), Heat 122 (39-42)

Miami crushed the Sixers and snapped a 4-game losing streak in Dwyane Wade’s final home game.

In his only start this season, Wade scored a game-high 30 points with 4 treys and 3 dimes.

Knicks 96 (17-64), Bulls 86 (22-59)

With the win, New York avoided their worst record in franchise history.

Dennis Smith Jr scored a game-high 25 points with 5 dimes and a +15 plus/minus.

Raptors 120 (58-24), Wolves 100 (36-45)

Toronto outscored the Wolves by 24 points (!!!) in the second quarter and never looked back. By the fourth quarter, the Raptors’ lead had ballooned to 32 points.

Kawhi Leonard dropped a game-high 20 points with 4 treys and 6 boards in just 24 minutes.

Warriors 112 (57-24), Pelicans 103 (33-49)

Going deep into their bench, Golden State rallied to take a 9-point lead in the third quarter and held on to the lead for the rest of the game.

In his return to New Orleans, DeMarcus Cousins scored a team-high 21 points with 12 boards and 6 dimes.

Golden State has now won 6 straight games.

Suns 109 (19-63), Mavs 120 (33-48)

Dallas nearly blew a 31-point third quarter lead, but they managed to hold on in what would ultimately be Dirk Nowitzki’s final home game.

Dirk dropped a team-high 30 points with 5 treys and 8 boards. Luka Doncic scored 21 points with 16 boards, 11 dimes, 3 steals and a +15 plus/minus.

Jamal Crawford went off for 51 points in a losing effort. The 39-year-old surpassed MJ as the oldest player to drop a 50-piece. He’s now dropped 50 with four different teams.

Nuggets 108 (53-28), Jazz 118 (50-31)

Utah outscored the Nuggets by 9 points in the second half and are legitimately one of the hottest teams in the League right now.

Donovan Mitchell tied a career-high with 46 points, adding 7 boards, 4 dimes and a +24 plus/minus.

Rockets 111 (53-29), Thunder 112 (48-33)

OKC rallied back from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to snap the red-hot Rockets’ 6-game winning streak.

Russell Westbrook dropped a team-high 29 points with 12 boards and 10 dimes. Paul George (27 points, 9 boards, 4 steals) hit a crazy game-winner to put away the Rockets.

Blazers 104 (52-29), Lakers 101 (37-45)

Moe Harkless scored the final 12 points for Portland as the Blazers narrowly avoided defeat in Los Angeles.

Harkless dropped a team-high 26 points with 8 boards, 4 blocks and a game-winning three to end the Lakers’ season.