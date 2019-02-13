‘You Either Make it or Don’t’: LeBron James Not Worried About the Playoffs

by February 13, 2019
1,553

LeBron James says it’s not yet time to worry about the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers, however, are in danger of missing the postseason for a sixth consecutive season.

The Atlanta Hawks overcame a 28/11/16 triple-double from James for a 117-113 Tuesday night win against the visiting Lakers.

Per The LA Times:

“You either make it or don’t make it,” James said, when asked whether there’s concern about missing the playoffs. “That’s when you worry about it.”

With Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations, in attendance, the Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks 117-113 and have a losing record for the first time since November.

“We know that it’s getting smaller and smaller, that opportunity, and we know that this is one that would have been big for us,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “But the end of the day, we didn’t handle our business tonight. So, we got time. It’s going to be hard. But we have a group that we believe can get that done.”

