Enes Kanter: ‘I Don’t Know Why They’re Shutting Me Down’

Enes Kanter can’t understand why the New York Knicks are “shutting” him down so early in the season.

The big fella expressed his frustration following a “very embarrassing” 129-97 road loss Saturday night to the Utah Jazz.

Enes Kanter wonders why #Knicks are "shutting me down so early'', pained by being Luke Kornet's caddie https://t.co/UUSxTLS1fh — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 30, 2018

Kanter, 26, says the lack of playing time is ruining his goal of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.

Per the NY Post: