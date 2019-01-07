Enes Kanter Won’t Travel With Knicks to London Fearing for His Life

by January 07, 2019
131

Fearing for his life, Enes Kanter will not accompany the New York Knicks to London for a game against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 17.

Kanter, a vocal critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, says he’s worried about a possible assassination attempt.

The 26-year-old center hasn’t visited his home country since 2015.

Per Newsday:

He was stranded in a Romanian airport in 2017 while on a trip to support his charity and needed help from the NBA and U.S. politicians to escape.

“Well, I talked to the [Knicks’] front office,” he said after the win over the Lakers on Friday night. “Sadly, I’m not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president. There’s a chance that I can get killed out there. So that’s why I talked to the front office. I’m not going. So I’m just going to stay here, just practice here.

“It’s pretty sad that just all this stuff affects my career and basketball, because I want to be out there helping my team win. But just because of that one lunatic guy, one maniac or dictator, I can’t even go out there and just do my job.”

Asked if he is serious in his concern that he could be killed, Kanter said: “Oh yeah, easy. They’ve got a lot of spies there. I can get killed very easy. That will be a very ugly situation.”

Related
Enes Kanter: Turkish Politics Limiting Endorsements

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Enes Kanter: ‘I Don’t Know Why They’re Shutting Me Down’

7 days ago
4,456
NBA

Knicks Announce Kristaps Porzingis Has Made ‘Good Progress’ with Rehab

2 weeks ago
2,057
NBA

’41 Games at The Garden’: Zion Williamson Envisions Playing in New York

2 weeks ago
4,892
NBA

James Dolan: ‘I Could Never Say That I Wouldn’t Consider Selling the Knicks’

3 weeks ago
902
Joakim Noah
NBA

Joakim Noah: ‘I’m Too Lit to Play in New York City’

3 weeks ago
2,546
NBA

Report: Allonzo Trier, Knicks Agree to Two-Year Deal

4 weeks ago
1,680
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Luke Walton: Lakers Need ‘More Passion’ from Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball

1 hour ago
64

Enes Kanter Won’t Travel With Knicks to London Fearing for His Life

1 hour ago
131

Brett Brown: Jimmy Butler Didn’t Cross the Line in Film Session

1 hour ago
98

Draymond Green: ‘You Can’t Really Play Defense in the League Today’

1 hour ago
417

Post Up: Bradley Beal Drops 25 Points Against Thunder 🙌

3 hours ago
145