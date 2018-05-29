Eric Gordon: Rockets Would Be in Finals With Healthy Chris Paul

Had Chris Paul not be been ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Houston Rockets would be in the NBA Finals, according to teammate Eric Gordon.

Eric Gordon on Chris Paul's absence: "If he was out there, we would be playing on Thursday." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 29, 2018

Instead, we’re getting Round 4 of Cleveland vs Golden State for all the marbles, after the Warriors rallied to take Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals 101-92.

Rockets GM Darly Morey said his team should have won Monday night’s do-or-die affair regardless of who was in uniform.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: "We should have won tonight. I don't have much else to say." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 29, 2018

