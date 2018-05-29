Eric Gordon: Rockets Would Be in Finals With Healthy Chris Paul

by May 29, 2018
1,141

Had Chris Paul not be been ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Houston Rockets would be in the NBA Finals, according to teammate Eric Gordon.

Instead, we’re getting Round 4 of Cleveland vs Golden State for all the marbles, after the Warriors rallied to take Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals 101-92.

Rockets GM Darly Morey said his team should have won Monday night’s do-or-die affair regardless of who was in uniform.

Per ESPN:

“It sucks because you know you could win this series if we just had one more playmaker,” Gordon said after the Rockets’ 101-92 loss Monday night in Game 7. “If we had Chris, if he was out there, we’d have been playing on Thursday. It’s just tough.”

Paul, a nine-time All-Star point guard, missed the final two games of the Western Conference finals after injuring his hamstring in the final minute of Houston’s Game 5 win. The Rockets built double-digit halftime leads in Games 6 and 7, but the Golden State Warriors rallied on both occasions to eliminate Houston and advance to their fourth straight Finals.

“That’s what C.P. was so good at in two [of the] games we won,” [Rockets head coach Mike] D’Antoni said. “They’d make a little run, he’d hit a 3. They make another run, and he makes another play. And you have to have those momentum changers and stoppers, and the last two games, we didn’t have them.”

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘Don’t Disrespect the Other’ Cavs

3 hours ago
3,262
NBA

Kevin Durant Knew the Rockets Would ‘Tire Out’

4 hours ago
5,178
chris paul hamstring game 6
NBA

Chris Paul ‘Less Than Likely’ to Play in Game 7, According to Report

2 days ago
6,288
NBA

Post Up: Warriors Storm Back At Home To Force Game 7

2 days ago
1,475
NBA

Report: Warriors To Activate Pat McCaw For Game 6 vs. Rockets

3 days ago
1,853
NBA

Richard Jefferson Explains What He Was Thinking When He Dunked On Klay 😂

3 days ago
2,940
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Game 7 Of 2018 ECF Matches Highest-Rated NBA Game Ever On ESPN

14 mins ago
64

Ben Simmons: ‘Only One Way to Find’ Out if LeBron James is a Good Fit

22 mins ago
573

Steve Kerr: Warriors Would’ve Won WCF in 5 Games With Iguodala

25 mins ago
339

Danny Ainge: Celtics Need Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward

37 mins ago
260

Duke Will Play Three Games In Canada In August

1 hour ago
268