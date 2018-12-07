Eric Gordon: Rockets ‘Not Using Some Guys the Right Way’

by December 07, 2018
After the Rockets suffered a 91-118 blowout loss to Utah on Thursday, Eric Gordon expressed his frustration with the Rockets’ disappointing season.

In a story by The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, Gordon questioned his team’s attitude and called out the Rockets for “not using some guys the right way.”

“I’m just not having fun man,” Gordon said. “I’m just not. This sucks. Even the times where I have good games. We’re just not using some guys the right way. Are we gonna make the right sacrifices? Do we have the right attitude?

“Last year was the best year I’ve ever had being a part of a team,” he added. “We just never had a bad moment. If we ever had a bad game as a team, you knew the next game we would blow somebody out. It didn’t matter who it was.”

