Evan Turner And Random Twitter Guy Are Ready To Throw #ThemHands (For Real)

Evan Turner and a Twitter troll got into it after a user with the handle @JakeTheTailg8r tweeted that he wants to punch Turner in the face. Turner shot right back, offering to meet him in Portland to put on some boxing gloves and throw #ThemHands.

@JakeTheTailg8r: I want to punch the following: Ricky Bobby, Shooter McGavin, Tony Romo, Eli Manning, @thekidet, Henry Rowengartner, Brock Lesnar & the Sedin Sisters of the Vancouver Canucks

Evan Turner: shut up hoe

Evan Turner: I’ll be back in Portland this summer. Let’s hit up a boxing gym. Put the gloves on. I’ll give you a shot. Lmk

@JakeTheTailg8r: Oh I’ll lose but I’ll still show up

Evan Turner: I’ll have my people get in contact with your people. I’ll move some things around in my schedule. Check your DMs. Lookin forward to it, cupcake 😙

@JakeTheTailg8r: Can’t wait, sweetheart

@JakeTheTailg8r: He’s 6’7” I’m 6’3” I might be able to duck a bit and go for the baddy as they say in the movie # thefighter

Evan Turner: This isn’t a movie, I’m going to beat that ass. Like straight up

Also mixed in the back and forth was the Twitter user calling Turner a “pimp,” to which Turner had a quick retort.

@JakeTheTailg8r: Love it when they learn comebacks from their pimps

Evan Turner: I only want his family there and a EMTs … Side note: E.M.T. are my initials. I’m going to make buddy tattoo my name on his back since he likes the “pimp” culture. #youllbebrandedHOR

Actions speak louder than words, but “Jake” says he’ll follow through.

@JakeTheTailg8r: Like I said people that know me know I will do this