Fractured Rib To Sideline Eric Bledsoe

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be without Eric Bledsoe for the remainder of preseason. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 29-year-old guard has suffered a small fracture of his rib and will miss two-to-three weeks.

Such a recovery timeline would put Bledsoe back in action between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, beyond the season opener in either scenario. The Bucks tip off for the 2019-20 campaign on Oct. 24.

Bledsoe’s absence will be a setback for the franchise as the guard averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season. This season is when the contract extension he inked last summer officially takes effect.

As Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, the injury was initially feared to be an oblique injury which could have come with a longer recovery time.