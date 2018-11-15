‘My Game Doesn’t Make Sense’: James Harden Says He’s One-of-a-Kind

by November 15, 2018
James Harden says his game is unlike anything else the NBA has ever seen.

“Harden’s Island” is not a place any defender wants to find himself isolated on.

The League’s reigning MVP adds that what makes him unique, is his ability to “slow down fast.”

Per Bleacher Report:

“I know I’m able to drop someone or make a good move just by looking them in their face,” Harden said. “Or looking at their feet, seeing how they’re playing me. Certain guys have different mindsets on how to play defense. And looking in their eye, if they look nervous or if they’re second-guessing themselves, I can tell.”

That ability to stop and go and turn on a dime is his trademark, a method he likes to call “slow down fast.”

“Slow down fast doesn’t make sense, but my game doesn’t make sense,” Harden said. “I think every single year, I just try to figure out a way to create an advantage. That’s what it is…create an advantage and making sure I’m on top. So my game isn’t normal. I don’t think you’ve ever seen anyone play this way. Obviously, you’ve seen guys do step-backs and Eurosteps, but if you combine all of my moves and the way I play, me being able to stop and go, me being able to keep a defender off balance and have him second-guessing and third-guessing, or even a second defender, you probably won’t ever see it again. But that’s what I bring to the table.”

