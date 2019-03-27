Post Up: Giannis, Bucks Outplay Rockets in MVP Showdown

Spurs 116 (43-32), Hornets 125 (35-39) (OT)

Despite injuries to Jeremy Lamb, Tony Parker, Nicolas Batum, Cody Zeller and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte was able to explode for 19 points in overtime and close out the game.

Kemba Walker dropped a game-high 38 points with 11 dimes and 9 boards. Dwayne Bacon added 24 points with 3 steals and a +15 plus/minus.

Celtics 116 (44-31), Cavs 106 (19-56)

Boston outscored the Cavs by 10 points in the final 9 minutes to snap a four-game losing streak.

Marcus Smart scored a team-high 21 points with 6 boards, 4 dimes, 3 steals and a +18 plus/minus.

Magic 104 (37-38), Heat 99 (36-38)

Orlando outscored the Heat by 15 points in the third quarter in a game with huge playoff implications. The Magic have now won 6 straight games for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Nikola Vucevic dropped a team-high 24 points with 16 boards and 5 dimes.

At halftime, Miami raised Chris Bosh’s jersey to the rafters in a really dope ceremony.

Bulls 103 (21-54), Raptors 112 (52-23)

Toronto had the lead the entire game, going up by as much as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 points with 6 steals and 5 assists. Norman Powell added a game-high 20 points.

Rockets 94 (47-28), Bucks 112 (56-19) (TNT)

Milwaukee outscored the Rockets by 24 points over the course of the second and third quarters to sweep the season series with Houston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 19 points and 14 boards. Eric Bledsoe added a game-high 23 points.

Clippers 122 (45-30), Wolves 111 (33-41)

The Clippers led for the entire game, and by as much as 25 points in both the second and third quarters to win their sixth straight game.

Danilo Gallinari dropped a game-high 25 points with 10 boards.

Hawks 130 (27-48), Pelicans 120 (31-45)

Atlanta took a 13-point lead into halftime and grew it to 21 during the third quarter.

Reigning East Player of the Month Trae Young scored a game-high 33 points with 12 dimes.

Kings 125 (37-37), Mavs 121 (29-45)

Dallas held an 8-point lead with under 5 minutes to play, but were trailing by the final minute.

De’Aaron Fox led the late charge, scoring a team-high 23 points with 8 assists.

Pistons 92 (37-37), Nuggets 95 (50-23)

Denver blew a 27-point halftime lead, but managed to hold on during the final minute. The Nuggets scored just 29 points in the entire second half.

Jamal Murray dropped a game-high 33 points with 5 dimes.

Wizards 106 (30-45), Lakers 124 (33-41)

The Lakers took an 11-point lead into halftime and would quickly grow their advantage to 19 points early in the third.

LeBron James dropped 23 points with 14 dimes and 7 boards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a team-high 29 points and had a +18 plus/minus.

Washington has now lost 5 games in a row.