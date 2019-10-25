Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Can Get a Lot Better’

“I can get a lot better,” declared Giannis Antetokounmpo following a season-opening triple-double (30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) while leading Milwaukee to a 117-111 road win against the Houston Rockets.

“There’s so many things where I can improve,” added Antetokounmpo, who estimated this past summer that he’s reached about 60 percent of his basketball potential.

The pregame routine. The awful start. The fouling out. The towel waving. The dominance in between. The start to another special season for Giannis Antetokounmpo. A convo with the MVP about why – scary as it might seem – he still has a long ways to go. https://t.co/Fqmt2IR0dr

The NBA’s reigning MVP also makes it a point to keep a healthy, competitive distance from fellow superstars.

Per The Athletic:

“I can get a lot better,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic while nodding at his locker after the win on Thursday night. “As I said in the summer, as long as I believe that I can get better, that’s all that matters. And I know that I can get better, because – as you said – I had travels (against the Rockets), I wasn’t able to score in the first quarter, wasn’t able to get a rhythm, wasn’t able to find my teammates. There’s so many things where I can get better. I’m not going to be perfect, but I can get better. It doesn’t matter what people say throughout the league, because a lot of people don’t believe that I can get better. But I do believe that I can get better.

“I fouled out from all the excitement (in the game). So I can get better from staying on the court. There’s so many things where I can improve. And that’s what Coach Bud tells me, and I want to keep doing it until I get it right.”

Imagine if he would have gone to Kobe Bryant’s famed NBA mini-camp.

“I did not get invited,” Antetokounmpo said of Bryant’s camp. “It didn’t surprise me. I’ve connected with Kobe in the past; we text now and then. I think when that was going on, I was on the national team, so I don’t know if I was able to go there. But I don’t know if I would go there if he invited me, because there’s a lot of (other stars). You know, Kyrie (Irving) is a guy who plays for Brooklyn, and (a team) we’re going to play against. Kawhi Leonard (now with the Clippers) was there. A lot of guys was there. AD (the Lakers’ Anthony Davis) was there.

“Man, it’s not that I don’t want to (learn from other stars). I get better every day. I’ll learn from the 15th player on our team. I’ll learn from (Bucks reserve guard) Frank Mason. But my competitive nature is so high that when I go and practice (with other stars), I can’t do it. That’s me. I’m not saying it’s right, but that’s me. I just know myself. I know that because I’m a nice person, I’m going to start building relationships (with those other stars). And then I’m going to go against those guys, and they’re going to be my friends.”