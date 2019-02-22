Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Not Talk About Free Agency’

by February 22, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he would keep things quiet were he in Anthony Davis‘ shoes.

Giannis would “focus on just playing basketball” instead of helping feed the narrative.

AD asked the New Orleans Pelicans to trade him, and the Greek Freak says that ultimately, “he can do whatever he wants.”

Per ESPN:

“If I was Anthony Davis, and I was in his position, I would not talk about free agency,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I’d focus on just playing basketball. I think he got a lot into talking and thinking about it and letting people say their opinion.

“Obviously, he can do whatever he wants.”

