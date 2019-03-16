Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden Go OFF in Wins 🔥

Bucks 113 (52-17), Heat 98 (32-26)

Milwaukee trailed by 23 points in the first quarter. They came out of halftime down by 20. But the Bucks turned the tide in the second half, outscoring Miami 71-46 to steal the win.



Giannis Antetokounmpo put up MVP-like numbers with 33 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Suns 102 (16-54), Rockets 108 (43-26)

This back-and-forth game eventually favored Houston in the end, thanks to a monstrous performance by James Harden (41 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds). Devin Booker scored 29 points for the Suns.



Lakers 97 (31-38), Pistons 111 (35-33)

Detroit used a 31-point third quarter to grow their lead and eventually take home the win. They were led by Langston Galloway’s 23 points, while Andre Drummond put in 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds.

Kings 114 (33-35), 76ers 123 (44-25)

Philadelphia had six double-digit scorers on the night as they held off Sacramento. Jimmy Butler led the team with 22 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Joel Embiid registered 21 points and 17 rebounds.



Hornets 116 (31-37), Wizards 110 (29-40)

Kemba Walker led Charlotte to the road win with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bradley Beal scored 40 points in 44 minutes for the Wizards.



Blazers 122 (42-26), Pelicans 110 (30-41)

It was a historic night for Damian Lillard as he passed LaMarcus Aldridge for No. 2 on Portland’s all-time scoring list. Lillard finished with a team-high 24 points in the Blazers’ road win over New Orleans.



Knicks 83 (13-56), Spurs 109 (40-29)

San Antonio cruised to their 40th win of the season with 25+ points in each of the four quarters. It was a balanced scoring attack for the Spurs, who had six players in double figures, led by LaMarcus Aldridge’s 18 points.



Bulls 121 (19-51), Clippers 128 (40-30)

Los Angeles’ 45-point third quarter blew open their lead for good. They enjoyed 20+ points from Danilo Gallinari (27), Montrezl Harrell (26) and Lou Williams (21). Zach LaVine scored 31 points in the loss.

